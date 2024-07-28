FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $48.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

