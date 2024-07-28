Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

FSS opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. Federal Signal has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $100.90.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

