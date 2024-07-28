Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Federated Hermes worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 30.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

