First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 196,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 111,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FAF opened at $59.76 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.