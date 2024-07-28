First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) PT Raised to $2,150.00 at Piper Sandler

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,893.55.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,110.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,736.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,625.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $1,274.91 and a 52-week high of $2,112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $52.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 192.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,328 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,039,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

