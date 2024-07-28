First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

FFWM opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $400.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

