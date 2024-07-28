First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after buying an additional 668,871 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,319,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,936,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

