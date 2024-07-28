First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) PT Raised to $42.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INBK. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.68.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

