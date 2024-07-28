First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 142.9% in July

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

FTXL stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $107.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,527,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

