First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 142.9% in July

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
FTXL stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $107.74.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
