Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.29.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $162.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

