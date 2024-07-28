Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FI. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Shares of FI stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.94. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $162.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

