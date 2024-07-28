Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.29.

FI stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

