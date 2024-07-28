FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.52

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.52 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 101296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30.

Get FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,290,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,206,000 after buying an additional 682,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,087,000. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.