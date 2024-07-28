Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 120.60 ($1.56), with a volume of 196378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.54).

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -569.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.72.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

