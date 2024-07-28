Flutter Entertainment’s (FLUT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,864.33.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

NYSE:FLUT opened at $198.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.51. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.