Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.56. 45,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 175,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.75. The stock has a market cap of C$262.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$103.93 million for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.6294643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

