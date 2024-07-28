Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.95.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.