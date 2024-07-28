Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

