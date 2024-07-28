Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Raised to $86.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FBIN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

FBIN opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

