FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target Raised to $44.00

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

FSBW opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 18.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

