FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

