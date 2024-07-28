FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $132.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 9,008.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $6,722,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

