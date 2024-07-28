FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.100-8.600 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.1 %

FCN opened at $225.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $171.81 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $197,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

