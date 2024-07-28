Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.88

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 74899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

See Also

