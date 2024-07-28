Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.93

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03.
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
