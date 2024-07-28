Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) vs. Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Head to Head Review

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 52.79% 17.66% 6.75% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Klépierre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.44 billion 9.32 $734.28 million $2.71 18.25 Klépierre $1.62 billion N/A $208.54 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klépierre.

91.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 5 6 0 2.55 Klépierre 1 2 0 0 1.67

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus target price of $51.41, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Klépierre.

Volatility and Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Klépierre on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About Klépierre

(Get Free Report)

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.