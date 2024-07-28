Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading 6.7% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 1,058,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 993,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reduced their price target on Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 27,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

