GATX Co. (GATX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

GATX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $139.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. GATX has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $151.33.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that GATX will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

