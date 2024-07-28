GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of LON:GCP opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £724.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,087.50 and a beta of 0.32. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 59.50 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 84 ($1.09). The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 262.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.
About GCP Infrastructure Investments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GCP Infrastructure Investments
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.