GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of LON:GCP opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £724.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,087.50 and a beta of 0.32. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 59.50 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 84 ($1.09). The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 262.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

