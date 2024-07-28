GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $220.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $196.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $173.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.71. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,235,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

