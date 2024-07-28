Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $20.28 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

