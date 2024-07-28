Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Genting Singapore Price Performance

Shares of GIGNY stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. Genting Singapore has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $38.13.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

