Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

