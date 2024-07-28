Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 1,055 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,284 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $356,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $425.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.65. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.53.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

