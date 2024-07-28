Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,641,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 708,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.27% of Glacier Bancorp worth $468,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

GBCI stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

