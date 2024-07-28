Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.04

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 181401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.41 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -631.58%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 53,802 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 509,133 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

