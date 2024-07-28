GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded by TD Cowen

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLYC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.24 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlycoMimetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of GlycoMimetics worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

