Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.70.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.