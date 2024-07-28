Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, reports. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.44 million.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

NYSE:GRC opened at $41.11 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Report on Gorman-Rupp

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,230,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.