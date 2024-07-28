Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 175,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 92,817 shares.The stock last traded at $41.50 and had previously closed at $40.63.

The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.44 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.52%.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 63.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

