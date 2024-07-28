Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Lowered to $86.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,941,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $111,428,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Graco by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,136,000 after acquiring an additional 856,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $70,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

