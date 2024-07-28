GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, reports. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.48 million.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of EAF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $206.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 163,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,411,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,044,114.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,143,207 shares of company stock worth $2,013,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,684,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 704,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 190,225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,425.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,132,961 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EAF

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.