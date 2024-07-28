Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 370,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $153.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $106.64 and a twelve month high of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

