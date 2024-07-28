Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 161.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 5.2 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

