H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in H World Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 716.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in H World Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. Research analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

