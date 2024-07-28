Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Up 152.0% in July

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the June 30th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HBB opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter worth $994,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Further Reading

