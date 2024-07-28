Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $17.13 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $352,109.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

