Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.81% of Hamilton Lane worth $414,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,382,000 after acquiring an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,740,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $43,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $146.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.