Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Shares of HASI stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $106,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $24,660,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $17,171,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,948,000 after acquiring an additional 583,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.