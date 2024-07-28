Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Hanover Foods Stock Performance

OTC HNFSA opened at $63.00 on Friday. Hanover Foods has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58.

About Hanover Foods

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

