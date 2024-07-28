Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Hanover Foods Stock Performance
OTC HNFSA opened at $63.00 on Friday. Hanover Foods has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58.
About Hanover Foods
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hanover Foods
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.